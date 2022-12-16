Just after noon on Friday, 7,956 Potomac Edison customers were still without power due to the ice storm that began late Wednesday.
Customers all over the county have submitted outage reports, and some have been without power since early Thursday morning. Most of the outage reports have been submitted from Augusta (2,216 of the 3,156 Potomac Edison customers there), Romney (1,339), Capon Bridge (989), and Slanesville (808), though outages currently pepper the entire county.
Potomac Edison reminded folks Friday that restoration estimates are available on their outage map (http://spr.ly/MDWVOutageMap) and that while the bulk of the severe weather is behind us, additional outages due to wind may continue to impact their service area throughout Friday.
"Since we began our restoration efforts, ongoing weather conditions have hindered our crews and have resulted in new outages, but with help from contractors, crews from our sister utilities and mutual aid partnerships assisting in the hardest-hit areas, we currently expect to have the majority of impacted customers back up and running today, with some customers being restored late tomorrow," they posted late Friday morning.
Folks also are reminded to stand at least 30 feet away from downed power lines. Assume they're live and dangerous.
"We can't thank you enough for hanging in there with us," they said. "We know it isn't easy being without power during this time of year."
The icy weather has brought down trees and created hazardous conditions on the roads as well. As of noon Friday, Springfield Pike was closed due to downed power lines.
Over the last day and a half, downed lines were reported on Cooper Mountain and Paw Paw Road at the Pin Oak Fountain, as well as downed trees reported from all sides of the county.
The Hampshire County 911 Center posted on their Facebook page late Friday morning that they were being “inundated” with 911 calls about power being out. They’re aware of the outages and have no information on estimated restoration times, they explained, and all calls in reference to power being out or lines being down on your property should be directed to Potomac Edison.
However, if lines or trees are blocking state-maintained roadways, the 911 center is taking those reports and forwarding them on to the appropriate entities.
If you’re experiencing a medical emergency, fire emergency or require law enforcement, call 911.
