bluegrass.JPG

Appalachian Road Show, pictured at the 2022 festival

ROMNEY — This year’s 14th annual South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival, scheduled for June 24, will cover various bluegrass beats from highly sought-after bands to familiar faces with local ties.

The Appalachian Road Show will hop on stage at the end of the day to do a 90-minute set. A sudden downpour that urged everyone to seek shelter abbreviated their performance last year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.