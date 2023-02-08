ROMNEY — This year’s 14th annual South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival, scheduled for June 24, will cover various bluegrass beats from highly sought-after bands to familiar faces with local ties.
The Appalachian Road Show will hop on stage at the end of the day to do a 90-minute set. A sudden downpour that urged everyone to seek shelter abbreviated their performance last year.
“Appalachian Road Show is probably one of the most popular right now,” said Trina Cox, who promotes and organizes the festival’s music lineup.
Their newest album, Jubilation, starts with an introduction by Dolly Parton and leads the bluegrass virtuosos into narrating and singing about the hardships, history and heavenly experiences of the Appalachian mountain life.
“Volume 5 is the other main bluegrass act that is pretty popular, pretty hot on the bluegrass circuit right now,” Cox said.
Bluegrass followers will be able to recognize the veteran names from the Volume 5 members.
“The one I was excited about is the Country Current United States Navy Band,” Cox admitted. She has wanted to book them before, but their popularity around the 4th of July date has kept them out of reach until now.
“I had an opportunity to catch them in North Carolina back in October, and they are just really amazing. They’re not only entertaining, they’re really patriotic and inspirational with their show,” Cox noted.
For the bluegrass fans, Cox pointed out that one of the band’s lead singers is Rhonda Vincent’s daughter. Vincent is “basically the queen of bluegrass.”
Cox said that Springfield Exit is a band that originated out of Northern Virginia and that “they’re really popular down in the Shenandoah valley.” Even though they live in Tennessee now, the husband and wife team is well known in the area.
The other popular band out of the valley is Dunlap and Mabe, who have graced their presence and talent at the River House café in Capon Bridge.
Cox is weighing her many options for confirming the opening act – which she hopes will be a local band.
“It really boils down to what we can afford, the route they’re taking to get here and what they can afford to come here for.”
“That has really gotten tricky since Covid; they can’t travel 10 hours for a little bit of money. We’ve got to make it worth their while,” Cox added.
Cox explained that the sponsorships that the community has received over the years are what has made this festival continue and have “top-notch bluegrass bands with great music and keep it cheap for the community members that are attending.”
“There’s hardly anywhere you can go with this caliber of musicians for $5 per person and all day – the fireworks show alone is worth $5,” Cox said.
The process is involved and is meant to serve the community.
When people suggest bringing Billy Strings to the festival, she notes it “would be really great, but he’s $40,000, you know, he’s the hottest thing (right now).”
The music will start at 11 a.m., and the usual rules apply. Dogs are not allowed at the festival; coolers, alcohol, tents or high-back chairs will not be allowed in the concert area. Food and craft vendors will be available, but there may not be a kid’s corner this year. The festival will wrap up with fireworks at 10 p.m.
“A lot of festivals have folded, and we are still one of the ones that are still going and well respected,” Cox said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.