AUGUSTA — May will bring another big fundraising event at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds – a car show and swap meet from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., organized by the Hampshire County Community Event Center Group.
Planning for the May 13 event began last week during a Wednesday night meeting at the fairgrounds. People interested in helping with the event should look for notices of upcoming meetings on the “Hampshire County Community Event Center” Facebook page.
The car show/swap meet will be the third fundraiser the group has organized at the fairgrounds in the past year. They were left with $2,158.94 in profits from a Day of Giving back in October, and made another $2,195 in profits from their “Come to the Stable” event just before Christmas.
Leah Kidner from WVU Extension in Romney, who has been chairing the group’s meeting, said last Wednesday that they are “just getting started.”
They planned a new Day of Giving after the Burlington Apple Harvest Festival this year and are also talking about repeating the Christmas event. It was suggested they might add a fall hayride as well.
The group is working on raising enough money to replace the fairgrounds barns, which fill with water after heavy rains and are otherwise showing their age, offering few creature comforts to the 4-H and FFA members staying at the fairgrounds overnight to tend their animals during the fair.
The plan is to replace the old barns with a 60 x 200-foot pole barn, plus a lean-to adding bathrooms, showers and a kitchen. Such a structure could see year-round use for agricultural education programs, other events and the fair.
It would be a building the county’s young people could take pride in as they exhibit their animals, and it also could give the county a place to shelter displaced farm animals during a flood or other natural disaster.
Bryan Flanagan, the Hampshire County Fair Committee member who does planning for events at the barns, has estimated the cost of such a building will be nearly a million dollars.
The group recognizes that their fundraising activities alone will not get them to their goal and are seeking grant support as well. Kidner announced the Hampshire County Commission had given them a letter of support for a grant application, and she is working with United Way to identify possible grant sources.
Aaron Cox from the Hampshire County Broadband Initiative Council encouraged them to consider eventually seeking federal money through the congressional earmarks program, pointing out that their emphasis on farming and rural development could make them a high priority.
Congressional earmarks require 25 percent in matching funds, but it was noted this could be a goal to work toward.
Plans for the car show and swap meet are just getting off the ground, though the group reacted positively to the idea of having a set of vendors that would provide shopping opportunities for spouses and others not interested in the car show swap meet.
Admission and parking will be free, with a donation bucket at the gate. The group is weighing the advantages of seeing if Ruritan clubs would do food and drinks and perhaps donate a percentage versus doing the food themselves.
They will also be looking for donated items to raffle.
In the meantime, the group has opened a Hampshire Community Event Center bank account at the FNB Bank and is working on registering as a 501c3 nonprofit, which would make contributions tax deductible.
