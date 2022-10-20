The Hampshire County Sheriff's Office and Hampshire County Schools announced Thursday afternoon that they had been made aware of a social media threat involving a gun.
The Sheriff's Office announced Thursday around 4:30 p.m. that their organization and the county school system had been notified of a Snapchat threat involving a handgun and have identified the juvenile responsible for making the post.
"We...are working closely with the Prosecutor's Office to address this matter," the Sheriff's Office stated Thursday afternoon. "The suspect is a juvenile, so we are limited on information we can release."
The Sheriff's Office added that they take any and all threats against the schools seriously, and that they appreciate anyone who has shared valuable information with both law enforcement and school personnel regarding the social media threat.
