ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Development Authority (HCDA) revealed Jon Todd Hott as the agency’s new executive director at Tuesday morning’s County Commission meeting.
Hott, a Hampshire native and HHS grad who has lived in North Carolina for the last 30-plus years, offered the commissioners his insight on returning to his roots and his new title.
“I wanted to be a part of the community I grew up in,” he said. “So when this job became available, I thought this would be an ideal fit for me considering the businesses I’ve owned and run.”
He added that while he’s not 100 percent up-to-speed on everything happening in the county, he’s excited to jump in and “be an asset to the community.”
Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle appeared in front of the Commission alongside Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins to ask the trio for $20,000 in “executive director transition funding.”
The HCDA has things in place for Hott, Keadle explained, and they’re planning on getting him familiar with his network not only locally, but regionally and at the state level, too.
“We’d like to start right off,” she said, adding that the HCDA was hoping to have a little overlap between Hott and current director Eileen Johnson, who will be retiring officially at the end of June.
It’s important to have that support of a predecessor, Keadle said, and Wilkins explained her experience taking over as director of the Hampshire County Health Department a couple years ago.
“Having ongoing contracting services available as these subjects and other situations arise is crucial,” she said. “It is nice to still have that agreement and that they can be compensated.”
Challenges sometimes don’t pop up until later, Wilkins said, so having the support of an agency’s former director can be extremely helpful.
“In my heart, I’m against this,” said Commissioner Bob Hott. “None of (the previous HCDA directors) had someone to stay in and guide them…he’s very capable of doing this; there’s no doubt in my mind, he’s very capable.”
Commissioner Hott said that while he was against the idea, he didn’t feel adamantly enough to fight it.
Commissioner Dave Cannon offered a compromise, calling the HCDA’s current position in the county a “very specific dynamic.”
“I don’t think we should do this for every director that comes before us,” he agreed with Commissioner Hott. “We need somebody who’s confident and tough…it’s hard to be tough on them if you don’t have all the information and you’re not up to speed.”
He proposed a counter offer of $14,000 of allocation for approximately 90 days, with the HCDA’s understanding that the Commission wants a breakdown of how the money will be spent on training Hott during that period.
Commissioner Hott seconded the motion, which passed unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.