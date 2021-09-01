AUGUSTA — The Hampshire County Fair Committee held its final meeting of the year last Wednesday, to discuss last month’s fair while it was still fresh in everyone’s mind and suggest improvements for next year.
One change coming next year will be a new announcer’s stand built between the tractor pull and mud bog. Also, the tractor pull will be scheduled so it does not conflict with the livestock audience, since this kept a number of interested people from participating.
The pageant organizers asked for power washing and painting to improve the appearance of the stage and the trailer used by pageant contestants and performers.
The fence fund being built up by payments for advertising signs paid a $1,350 balance owed on a new gate for the barns, and Fair Chairman Duane “Punkin” Oates suggested that if they could get more fence fund money coming in, it might pay for work on the stage.
Fairgoers had complained about the price of sodas, raised from $2 to $2.50 this year.
Oates explained that Coca-Cola raised its prices, leaving the fair with no choice. He later learned Coca-Cola lost every other fair in the area except for Allegany County.
Suggestions for reducing the price included talking to Pepsi, selling 16-oz. instead of 20-oz. bottles, or switching from bottles to cans. The committee will decide in the spring, when they begin planning next year’s fair.
The lack of Monday night pageant contestants was another issue. When she found herself with only 2 contestants, organizer Brenda Pyles asked for guidance from the Miss America organization.
She knew giving crowns to both had been criticized, but the fair pays for membership in Miss America, and must follow Miss America rules to make fair pageant winners eligible to compete for Miss West Virginia and potentially Miss America.
Pyles said the lack of contestants is not unique to Hampshire County. Others are seeing it too. Oates suggested going back to a local pageant might make a difference.
The weeklong fair passes were declared a success, and thought will be given to making them more widely available.
Daily admission prices may be adjusted, to ease the burden on the Boy Scouts, who had to make a lot of change when charging $6 admissions on Friday and Saturday nights.
Other problems the committee will address include slowdowns in service at the Little Kitchen on busy nights. Reorganization of the kitchen has led to faster food delivery, but there were big back-ups at the cash register.
Oates said he would visit the Ruritan clubs that staffed the Little Kitchen and cash registers, and discuss the problem with them.
Attendance was high — and food ran short a couple of times. The Little Kitchen ran out of hamburger by 8:30 and ham by 9 on Saturday night. On Friday, the Big Kitchen ran out of barbecued chicken quarters.
The number of people eating in the Big Kitchen has been declining. It was suggested younger people lack interest in eating a full meal plus dessert when they can grab a burger and fries, and it was not clear what, if anything, could be done about this.
“More and better entertainment” is always a goal, and the committee will begin working on this in the spring. Oates has already secured a commitment for next year from the company offering the rides, and suggested they be given 2 more spaces.
Next year’s fair is scheduled for July 24-30. The fair committee will begin meeting again in March, when they will vote on solutions to issues arising this year, and seek to plan a bigger and better fair. o
