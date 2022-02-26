A fire at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind broke out shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday morning, shutting down U.S. 50 through Romney.
The administration building was engulfed in flames Saturday morning, as companies from Hampshire, Mineral and Hardy swarmed to fight the blaze.
At 7 a.m., a wall collapse was advised. U.S. 50 heading into Romney is shut down. Updates will be provided as available.
