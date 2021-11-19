MOOREFIELD — A Moorefield policeman and an unidentified suspect both suffered gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon during an arrest.
Cpl. Tyler Robinette was shot once in the arm when he attempted to arrest the man, whose identity Moorefield police have not released.
The subject was in turn shot once in the abdomen by Lt. Melody Burrows, ending the suspect’s struggle with Robinette.
Both gunshot victims were taken to Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg. Moorefield Police gave no update on either person’s condition Friday morning.
Robinette and Burrows had gone to a Clay Street property regarding “a wanted subject in the residence,” around 2:45 p.m.
Robinette was attempting to arrest the suspect, who pulled a handgun and fired it, striking Robinette in the arm.
The struggle continued by the wounded officer before Burrows fired her service weapon, striking the suspect in the abdomen, police said.
The incident remains under investigation by West Virginia State Police. o
