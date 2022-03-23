Billy Judy prepares for stem cell transplant with family, community support
MORGANTOWN — Achy bones, heightened anxiety and appointments after appointments after appointments are the new normal for Billy Judy and his wife, Judy, as he prepares for his stem cell transplant next week.
Billy, from Augusta, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma last May, a cancer similar to leukemia that eats away bone marrow.
“He had a big tumor in his back, attached to his rib,” Judy explained. “He has lesions, or holes, in his bones all the way from his skull to his hip.”
Billy’s cancer went undiagnosed for 5 years, spreading through his body.
Now, he’s receiving stem cell treatment beginning next week. His doctors in Morgantown will take the next few days to collect the 15 million stem cells, which is enough for 2 transplants. With multiple myeloma, sometimes a 2nd transplant is needed down the road because that type of cancer can often return. The stem cells can be stored for 10 years.
Preparation for the treatment and the medicine Billy currently takes is no cakewalk, he said.
“This medication (Neupogen) makes my whole body throb,” he said. “They’ve got it now so I can tolerate it, but every heartbeat I could feel in my head. It was really intense.”
Judy explained the medication as a stimulant for the white blood cells in Billy’s bone marrow, and said, “his bones are busting out with all these white blood cells.”
While the medication is proving to be painful, Billy’s years of body trauma stemming from decades ago don’t help the cause. In 1985, a Camaro fell on top of him, nearly killing him, rendering him unconscious and breaking his arm. He was 19.
He recovered, but 16 years ago he broke his back, and has since had a knee replacement and also currently battles arthritis. All of that “trauma,” as his doctors have been calling it, make the treatment that much more painful.
Next Wednesday is officially “transplant day,” Judy said, and Billy will be kept in the hospital for at least 30 days after that. The couple is able to return home to Hampshire County this weekend, but that will be the last time Billy will be able to visit with friends and family for a while, since he starts getting high-dose chemo on Tuesday. If his numbers are good, he’ll be able to visit with folks again in May.
“The 1st 100 days are critical,” Judy said.
After Billy’s diagnosis last May, Judy said the 2 of them had to scramble a little to learn about the fight that was ahead of them.
“We didn’t know anything about cancer until May 6,” she admitted. “We’ve tried to learn a lot, and it’s just overwhelming.”
Right now, the couple is staying in a hotel in Morgantown to make the outpatient treatment easier. Throughout the treatment, both Billy and Judy are determined to keep both their faith strong and their sense of humor light.
“It’s just a lot to take in, and your emotions are like a rollercoaster,” Judy said. “We try to joke, and we have strong faith and community support.” Judy is extremely active on Facebook, posting daily updates on Billy’s battle and recovery.
Billy said that he’s very grateful for the Hampshire County community and how it has supported him over the last year.
“I know a lot of people have their own issues out there,” he said. “I’m very thankful for everything and everyone, and for what’s been done for me. Everyone’s been a really big support.”
There have been several community fundraisers over the last year to help support the Judys on this journey, and they said they’re extremely grateful.
Judy added, “We are used to helping others, and now we’re very humbled to receive help on the opposite side. You never think that you or your husband are going to have cancer.”
The duo will be married 35 years in May.
Now that Billy’s treatment is really ramping up, it’s definitely a lifestyle shift for the 2 of them. At one time, Judy pointed out, Billy held 3 Hampshire County jobs: he was a bus driver for the school system, a substitute at WVSDB and he worked at the family business.
In recent years he’s been working part time with the family business, but has enjoyed being active with his family, his church and in his community. Now, he just doesn’t have the stamina, he said.
“It’s been hard to slow down,” Judy added.
The community has been a constant support for Billy over the last year, but he said his faith continues to keep him (and Judy) strong.
“We couldn’t have gotten through this without the Good Lord with us,” he said. “We’re keeping the faith.”
