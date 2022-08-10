Anderson, Miller and Roomsburg this year’s Knights of Olde Hampshire
ROMNEY — The Romney Rotary Club is honoring 3 this month for their service to the Hampshire County community – making this year the 42nd installment of the Knight of Olde Hampshire award.
The honor hasn’t been presented to a community member in a couple years, said Rotary member Laura Staley. On Friday, the club announced the trio of honorees: one for 2020, one for 2021 and one for this year.
“This has been going on since 1980, and traditionally we honored 1 person a year, someone who gives back to the community and greater area,” Staley said. “How we’ve done that has changed over time.”
For over 40 years, the club has come together to recognize outstanding community members, “whose selflessness, way of life and/or achievements have brought honor to the name of Hampshire.”
These community members are dubbed the Knights of Olde Hampshire.
The 3 honorees this year are Patty Anderson (2020), Roberta “Bobby” Miller (2021) and Bill Roomsburg (2022). The 3 were announced officially at the Rotary grill lunch last Friday at noon. The trio even rode in the WV Peach Festival parade Saturday.
Later this month, the Knights will be honored at a big banquet at Crystal Valley, with their families present.
“That’s the big shebang, and we honor them. Their family comes in and we go over everything then…our room is going to be bursting at the seams,” Staley explained. “We wanted to recognize them at the Peach Festival and somehow include them there.”
Past Knights of Olde Hampshire have been Elton Judy, Dot Calvert, Donna Steward, Mary French Barbe, Allen Hott and Gerald Mathias, and those are just the more recent honorees that top a long list of community pillars that have made a difference in Hampshire County.
