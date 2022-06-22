PETERSBURG –State Fire Marshal’s investigators have arrested a Petersburg man, charging him with setting fire to a house on his property, a blaze that injured a firefighter.
Christopher Thomas Burns, 36, was arrested without incident earlier this month for the May 31 fire at a trailer home on his property just outside Petersburg. The trailer was a total loss, with an estimated value of approximately $30,000.
Burns was charged with 1st-degree arson and also with causing injuries during an arson-related crime. The injured firefighter was a member of the Petersburg Fire Company.
Burns was taken to the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail where he was being held on a $60,000 bond.
