School bond call can move ahead
The state money will flow here over the next 3 years.
“This is great news,” Superintendent Jeff Pancione said. “This is wonderful news.”
Monday’s action by the state allows Hampshire to begin the process of selling $26 million in bonds for the work.
Pancione said the documents could be ready for the board’s approval at its Jan. 4 meeting, but that’s just the 1st step.
After board approval, the paperwork goes to the attorney general’s office for review, a process that Finance Director Denise Hott said they have been warned could take a month or longer.
Once the bonds are sold then work can begin, starting with hiring an architect.
The tax increase necessary to pay the bonds will be reflected in the tax bills issued in July.
The $50 million project — $24 million from the SBA and $26 million from Hampshire taxpayers — also includes upgrades at Hampshire High School and a gym for Capon Bridge Elementary.
Voters here overwhelmingly approved the bond call in early June, but the county schools could not move forward until the SBA signed off, which happened at Monday’s meeting.
Hampshire lobbied for the agency to act this month after the SBA said it intended to delay all its funding decisions until April since the pandemic had slowed down the process counties go through to prepare construction requests.
“It would have probably delayed us a year,” Pancione said. “We are really, really appreciative.”
Hampshire officials said waiting until April would stall progress on a project voters here had already approved and the SBA had agreed to in principle.
The SBA ultimately agreed.
“Based upon our county’s response, their vote, their approval, the SBA recognized that the citizens of Hampshire County — in the midst of a pandemic — stepped up,” Pancione said.
Hampshire plans to build new elementary schools in Romney, Augusta and Slanesville, to be called the West, Central and North schools.
The order in which the new schools will be built has not been finalized.
The old elementary schools in Romney, Springfield, Augusta, Slanesville and Levels will be closed, either torn down or disposed of. Parts of the Romney school date back to 1930; all the others were built between 1952 and 1965.
Plans have the new West Elementary being built on the site of the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital on Romney’s northwest side. The schools would swap land with the Development Authority.
North School will be built on unused space in the board’s property that surrounds Slanesville Elementary. The Central School will be built on a lot next to Augusta Elementary.
The only current elementary school that will remain in operation is Capon Bridge, built in 1991.
SBA Executive Director David Roach said his agency will still have around $51 million in April to hand out for school construction and renovation.
