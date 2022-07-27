BERKELEY SPRINGS — A $2.8 million grant is coming to Cacapon State Park in Morgan County to complete the design of a 35-mile mountain bike trail system there.
Sen. Joe Manchin announced the funding from the Economic Development Administration Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Program last week.
The funding made possible through the American Rescue Plan will allow the Division of Natural Resources to upgrade and expand Cacapon State Park’s mountain bike trails system and facilities.
“The EDA continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia through critical investments in our communities, and today’s announcement is great news for Cacapon State Park and the entire Eastern Panhandle,” Manchin said Thursday.
The funding will assist DNR in completing the final design of the Cacapon mountain bike trail system, developing 35 miles of new trails, constructing multiple bike facilities and field flagging the trail alignments.
The project is expected to create 36 jobs, save 46 jobs and generate $934,000 in private investment that will support local businesses and boost economic growth throughout the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.