ROMNEY — A discussion of the initial offer made to the county commission for construction of a planned solar farm in Augusta was one of the highlights of the April 13 quarterly meeting of the Hampshire County Infrastructure Committee.
The meeting also included a report by county broadband council head Greg Ladd, who said that as of March, 257 Hampshire County homes had gained access to HardyNet and 78 (30%) had subscribed.
The number does not include homes along Grassy Lick, where splitter cabinets are ready to feed internet service to at least another 50 homes, with more to come.
Two splitters needed to deliver service to both sides of Route 50 in the Sunrise area have yet to be delivered.
County Commissioner Brian Eglinger added that workers had drilled into the basement of the 911 Center, saying he did not know the technical term, but the 911 Center will become some sort of a hub.
Eglinger and fellow Commissioner Dave Cannon discussed what response the commission might make to the plans presented at the April 6 commission meeting for construction of a solar farm along Ford Hill Road.
The “Capon Bridge Solar Farm” — so named because initially it was to be located in Capon Bridge — will be located on leased land, extending across Ford Hill Road from just south of the county fairgrounds on the east to just south of the planned new elementary school on the west.
What the developers proposed to the county commission was a PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) agreement, in which the county would assume ownership of the solar farm. Public ownership will make it non-taxable.
In return for not paying taxes, the developers would make direct payments — a large payment up front followed by smaller annual payments. Commissioners Cannon and Eglinger discussed how they might get the best deal possible for the county and its taxpayers.
Cannon noted a lack of concrete information on what tax payments over the 30-year period the developers were promising would be without the PILOT agreement. The developers had estimated a total of $270,000, but he and county assessor Norma Waggoner had come up with a figure of $313,000.
Cannon added that the commissioners have yet to receive an offer in writing.
In other business, Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle urged residents to participate in Romney’s “Trash to Treasure” event on Friday, April 22.
Residents are urged to dispose of reusable items by putting them out on the curb, and pickers are invited to sort through them from 6-8 p.m. On Saturday, April 23, the trash trucks will begin picking up whatever is left at 5 a.m.
Keadle reported the town is awaiting a decision on adding the state barn to the National Register of Historic Places — an important step in seeking grant funding.
No one was present to report for Capon Bridge, but Hampshire County Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson noted that the town sewer project appeared to be on schedule, despite problems obtaining needed materials.
The target date for completion of both the new sewer plant and the system piping wastewater over Bear Garden Mountain from the Capon Bridge Technology Park is June 22.
Johnson also reported that the development authority is seeking grant funding to cover the increased costs of the abatement of contaminants at the old hospital, necessary after additional contaminated areas were found.
She added that the state historic preservation office wants another archeological study of the old hospital site, due to sections missed in the study done previously. They still hope to be ready to go to bid on demolition of the building in June.
The development authority is working with an engineer on what needs to be done to raise Lot 1 of the Romney Business Park out of the flood plain, and has been told more fill may not be necessary.
Johnson also reported a new telemetry system has been installed for the Capon Bridge Technology Park, paid for by American Rescue Plan funds, and the tech park’s water and sewer systems will be transferred to Central Hampshire PSD as soon as the Capon Bridge sewer project finishes.
Central Hampshire PSD submitted a written report indicating that 18 easements had been signed for the Purgitsville water project and they hoped to go to bid in the fall, with completion planned for June 2023.
The next quarterly meeting of the county infrastructure committee will be July 6 at 10 a.m., at the county health department in Augusta. o
