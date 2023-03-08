Historic structure to be used for ‘community benefit,’ for sure
ROMNEY — The barn repair project in Romney is making great strides: work will hopefully start on the site within the next couple of weeks.
It’s been a long road so far, but as boots-on-the-ground will be descending on the site soon, some members of the original Save the Barn committee are looking toward the massive structure’s future – and its endless possibilities.
“We just wanted to see it preserved to begin with,” said Patty Anderson, who is also a member of the Romney Development Authority.
Community benefit. That’s the phrase echoed around the streets of Romney for potential uses for the old barn, which was built in the 1930s, used as a dairy barn for the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind, and transferred to the town in 2020 from the state Department of Education.
Former WVSDB superintendent Jane Kuykendall McBride offered her two cents as well.
“I certainly would like to see it used for the entire community’s benefit,” she said, with possibilities such as a music or arts venue, for use by local artisans. “The possibilities are endless once the structure is stabilized and renovated.”
Now that the contractor and the project has received approval from the National Park Service, stabilization will happen within 90 days, Anderson said, “hopefully, tentatively.” The process will depend on the availability of the contractor and other factors.
McBride added that she hopes that the stabilization phase of the historic structure is “successful and accomplished quickly,” in order to give the committee time to develop a long-term plan for the building and come up with its potential uses.
Historical preservation has been on the minds of Hampshire County residents for the last year or so, after fires took several other iconic county landmarks off the map – including the WVSDB Administration Building last February.
During the early days of planning for the project, the Save the Barn committee focused on the “how” of the stabilization and repair of the structure rather than the long-term uses of the building, because making sure the building is in decent shape to even have a future was their top priority.
The U-shaped barn on Depot Street is in bad condition and serious disrepair, so stabilization was the committee’s top priority moving forward in the project. Community fundraisers over the last year and a half – as well as whopping grant dollars – have pushed the project to its current phase, and nudged community members to start looking toward the promising future the barn can have in the town of Romney.
