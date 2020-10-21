Oct. 5: Dorian Andre Ward, 27, of Baltimore was arrested for driving while suspended non-DUI, obstructing, possession of Suboxone and possession of marijuana.
Oct. 10: Darrin Jay Cook, 55, of Haymarket, Va., was arrested for Driving DUI.
Oct. 10: Toris Jaquea Thompson, 27, of Winchester was arrested for driving revoked DUI.
Oct. 14: Jerry Lee Stacey Adams, 31, of Romney was arrested for obstructing an officer.
Oct. 15: Donald Mitchell Athey, 29, of Berkeley Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to deliver title.
Oct. 11-18
Oct. 5-11
