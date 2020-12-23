PURGITSVILLE — Fire destroyed a home here Saturday morning, leaving its occupants with nothing but each other just 6 days before Christmas.
“Mom tried to throw a few presents on the back porch, but the fire got those too,” said daughter Beth Sager, who lives next door.
But friends and neighbors have responded to the need of Vickie and Jerry High, Beth said Monday afternoon,
“People have already dropped off tons and tons of clothes and toiletries,” she said.
The help that’s needed now is the heavy lifting — excavation and laying a waterline to a mobile home on the property that the Highs plan to move into.
The couple had no insurance on the property that Jerry built himself miles from the nearest fire company and heated by a woodstove.
“They couldn’t get anyone to insure them,” Beth said.
To check on what help the Highs might need, call their daughter Beth Sager 304-851-2726.
The fire began before 7 a.m. Saturday with just Jerry and Vickie at home. Vickie called next door to Beth and her husband, Adam, right away.
“By the time we got there the fire was already through the roof to the left of the chimney,” Beth said, “and we weren’t there long and it was just engulfed.”
The structure was destroyed within 30 minutes. The origin is suspected to be a flue fire, but that hasn’t been confirmed.
Fire crews from Romney, Springfield, Moorefield and Burlington responded. Tankers were brought in from Mathias-Baker, New Creek and Petersburg to help.
“There’s no water there,” Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons noted.
“There” is Huffman Road, which runs west off U.S. 220 just south of the Purgitsville Post Office. Huffman runs along Elmlick Run to Mountain View Road in Hardy County.
