LOOM — A Romney man was life-flighted for treatment after he was trapped in a single-truck rollover Tuesday night on Cooper Mountain.
Zachary Reczek, 25, was flown to Inova Fairfax on Healthnet 8 out of Martinsburg.
West Virginia State Police say that Reczek was headed west on U.S. 50 in his 2003 Chevrolet S10 pickup when he went off the edge of the road and struck a telephone pole. The truck continued over the embankment, hitting more trees and rolling on its side, trapping Reczek inside.
Reports indicated that his arm was pinned between the door and roof of the truck and he might have had a skull fracture.
The Augusta Rescue Squad and county ambulance service responded to the 911 call just before 7:30 p.m. along with fire units from Capon Bridge, Augusta and Slanesville.
Hampshire County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Shockey assisted State Police Cpl. D.A. Bowland of the Romney Detachment at the scene. Bowland’s investigation continues.
