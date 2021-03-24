April 15 doesn’t need to cause fear for taxpayers this year.
Instead, May 17 will be the deadline to file income tax returns for both the federal government and the state.
The extension does not apply to estimated tax payments due on April 15.
The Hampshire County Public Library has set its family craft night and STEM bags for April.
The family craft night bags have a birdhouse, paint and brushes to decorate it with. The STEM theme is egg anatomy and experimenting. Both are available for pickup in April. For more information, call the library at 304-822-3185.
Ebenezer Cemetery will hold its annual clean up on April 10.
Green Acres Contracting Company Inc. was low bidder on a project to install signage and delineators in Grant, Hampshire, Jefferson and Mineral counties, with a bid of $1.09 million. The project is paid for with Roads to Prosperity funds.
The 22nd “Great U.S. 50 Yard Sale” is being scheduled for May 21-23.
“I am very excited about this year’s sale,” national coordinator Tom Taylor said. “We did not promote the sale much last year due to the pandemic. This year people are anxious to get out and it could be and exceptional year for sales.”
All sales are individually organized. Vendors are reminded not to set-up on state right-of-way, nor private property without permission. They should allow for off-road parking and consider safety for those leaving and returning to the road. There are no fees. All local laws apply and should be followed.
West Virginia’s Division of Motor Vehicles completed a million transactions online in February.
“We are thrilled to pass that 1 million mark,” DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said.
The website is dmv.gov.
West Virginia’s average gas prices fell 2.6 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.77 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations across the Mountain State.
The average is 13.9 cents higher than a month ago and 71.7 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average fell 0.3 cents per gallon last week to $2.86 Sunday. That’s up 22.2 cents from a month ago and 78.2 cents higher than a year ago.
