Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s president says his facility is prepared for the rising number of COVID-19 cases here after the facility lost its 1st victim to the virus last week.
The Hampshire County Health Department announced Friday that an 85-year-old man died of complications from the virus at HMH, but released no other details.
Tom Kluge, president of both HMH and War Memorial Hospital in Berkeley Springs, said Monday that the 2 hospitals are ready for what may come.
“We’ve planned this out,” Kluge said. “We’ve got a better handle on it and can manage it.”
Besides the 30-bed long-term care facility, HMH has a 14-bed unit that on Monday had 11 patients.
That’s a little higher than normal, Kluge said while pointing out that increases in admissions are not unexpected as cold weather and the accompanying flu season set in.
“We do have COVID-positive patients here,” he acknowledged. The situation is the same in all 6 regional hospitals operated by Valley Health.
The most serious cases end up being transferred to the system’s hub, Winchester Medical Center, which has expanded its intensive care unit to deal with the pandemic.
“If people need a higher level of care, we’ve got a system in place,” he reiterated.
That includes medical transport; Valley Health operates its own transport operation.
Kluge said the number of COVID-positive cases here is definitely rising.
“We saw a material change across the system about 2 weeks ago,” he said.
The number of contacts being traced, he said, are at levels he hadn’t seen until now.
Kluge said HMH has bed space, plenty of protective gear for its staff and a cadre of workers that are ready.
“I’m so proud of them,” he said. “I have a highly engaged workforce.”
Staffing levels are reviewed shift by shift, he said, and staff safety is a 24/7 concern.
“We’re really cognizant about that,” Kluge said. “We really practice being safe outside of work too.”
Without hesitation he kicks into medical professional drill: “Wear a mask, socially distance,” and then laughs when it’s pointed out.
“We go through this over and over,” he acknowledges.
His bottom line?
“Be safe.”
