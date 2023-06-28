ROMNEY — There’s going to be an all-hands-on-deck situation this Saturday in Romney.
All-hands-on-barn, really.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 4:42 pm
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 4:42 pm
ROMNEY — There’s going to be an all-hands-on-deck situation this Saturday in Romney.
All-hands-on-barn, really.
This Saturday, July 1, is the first community volunteer cleanup at the Romney barn on Depot Street. From 8 to noon, volunteers will be donating their Saturday morning to cleaning up the interior of the big red barn.
The cleanup is reserved for those aged 18 and older, and the Save the Barn committee will furnish drinks and a light lunch, said organizer Patty Anderson. The town will be using two dump trucks, one furnished by Hampshire Metal and Industrial Services (HMI).
The plan is mainly to focus on the east and central wings of the building – and a more specific plan will emerge as volunteers show up and numbers and equipment are determined.
Safety measures will also be furnished by the committee, including masks, safety glasses and gloves. Participants should wear closed-toe shoes or work boots – and should bring as much equipment as they can, including shovels, dustpans, brooms, etc.
There will also be “team leaders” working to ensure safety during the cleanup, Anderson said. A team leader will be overseeing each section of the barn, communicating clearly with volunteers about risks and offering guidance.
The committee is also currently planning another “Raise the Roof” fundraiser for the barn, scheduled for early September at the Bottling Works in Romney. More information on the fundraiser will be available as details are solidified.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.