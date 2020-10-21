Beethoven once said, “music can change the world,” and for Hampshire County, musicians are banding together with that mindset to help get the library levy passed come November.
The brainchild of Capon Bridge’s Steve Bailes, a handful of musicians are using their talents and putting passion to song in videos shared to Facebook encouraging folks to vote “yes” to the levy on Nov. 3.
“I love our libraries and value the part they play in our community,” said Cat and the Fiddle owner Dakota Karper. “Having a means to offer them support in the way I am best able, through my music, was something I immediately wanted to do.”
Karper’s video shows her fiddling an old-time tune in Capon Bridge and publicly endorsing the levy.
“When opening my business (The Cat and the Fiddle music school), the Library was a great supporter by allowing us to use their conference room to hold classes and have meetings,” she said, “as well as the use of their computers and printers for our office needs.”
That’s the overarching theme as Hampshire County barrels toward this election: the libraries do more than provide reading materials. The 2 county libraries provide meeting spaces, performance venues, Internet and printing services as well as a safe place to gather, even though “gatherings” right now seem like a thing of the past.
Pairing up with Peter Heichler to cover “Keep Your Head Up, Child,” Romney’s Alana Hartman recounted a few times when the libraries in the county did more for the community than provide books.
“A friend used to give free guitar lessons there, and the Arts Council has had many meetings there without having to pay for space,” she explained. “Ditto the spring Fine Arts Show and the schools’ student art showcase displays of our kids’ 4-H posters and photos.”
Hartman also pointed out that when her kids were younger, they were active in reading books from the library as well as participating in crafts and story time.
“The list goes on and on,” she added. “It’s just a fun, welcoming place.”
Nancy Meade, the director of the Capon Bridge Library, said she was “delighted” with the videos and the talent in Hampshire County.
“It’s an awesome feeling to see how many care and realize how important the libraries are to our county,” Mead said. “It makes you feel like you are doing something right after all. It was such an upset to lose the first election, and I think this is why it feels so special.”
Karper summed it all up perfectly: a “yes” on the ballot isn’t about the books.
“It’s voting yes to having a community gathering place, and after school study spot for students, free Internet access for families who can’t afford it at home, access to forms and other printed materials and the wealth of knowledge stored in those walls that is accessible and freely put at your fingertips,” she listed.
Videos from Hartman and Heichler, Bailes and Rain Crow, Betsy Podsiadlo, Ben Townsend and more can be found under the Election 2020 tab on the Hampshire Review website.
