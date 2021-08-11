ROMNEY — The town will seek guidance for the West Virginia Ethics Commission over a resolution it passed earlier this year.
In February, the Town Council adopted a resolution to contract work to HMI, the metal fabricator just east of town, for their employees to take on maintenance work for the town when the town maintenance staff needed extra help.
The action came shortly after the death of Maintenance Supervisor Richard Kizer and allowed Romney to avoid hiring another fulltime maintenance worker after Robbie Clower was promoted to oversee the department.
“We’re trying to work smart and at the same time get the tasks done that need to be done,” Mayor Beverly Keadle said of the proposed arrangement.
But this Monday, at the council’s monthly meeting, the issue came back up at Council Member Duncan Hott’s insistence.
The council authorized Keadle to write a letter to the Ethics Commission, which interprets state law for government bodies across the state, to seek its guidance on the practice.
At issue is whether the arrangement violates the state law that requires work over $1,000 to be bid out. The Ethics Commission can clarify whether that applies to cumulative payments or item-by-item payments.
Hott noted that HMI workers painted the curbs on Bolton Street at a cost of $600 this year.
Council member Derek Shreve, a manager at HMI, excused himself from Council chambers during the discussion and recused himself from the 4-1 vote authorizing the letter. John Duncan voted against the measure, worried about the limits a response might place on the town.
“We need to give a lot of freedom to the people who run the town day to day,” he said.
Hott pressed for Mayor Keadle to include a copy of February’s resolution creating the deal with the letter.
In other business:
• Colin Graham was named to the Parks and Recreation Board replacing Bernie Shank for a term ending June 30, 2026.
• Jared Staggs was given permission to use a metal detector on property the town owns near Depot Station Park.
• The town will also use Logan Mantz for some legal work. o
