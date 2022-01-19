1st in a series on our love affair in history and how it shades our progress
Passion for history here begs preservation follow-through
For some, it’s about discovering long-lost family trees.
For others, it’s amassing photo collections of the community in its heyday and sharing them online.
For others still, it’s indexes, listings and written tales of past events that document the stories.
Documenting. Sharing. Discovering.
In Hampshire, “history” is a mix of all 3.
“There is something about Hampshire County that makes you feel connected, like you belong,” said Romney native Stephen Davis, who has been sharing history-rich photos on Facebook for years. “Many families have lived in these mountains for generations. Our grandfathers farmed together, fought wars together, built communities and raised families on this county’s soil.”
The concepts of discovering, sharing and documenting history is not only attractive to Hampshire natives like Davis, but move-ins like Charles Hall, who runs the “Historic Hampshire” website.
Hall, who lives in the history-rich North River Mills, has been elbow-deep in Hampshire history for decades, but says he sees a concerning trend: there’s no shortage of interest in history here, but there isn’t a ton of movement right now to preserve that history.
“Today, people are so involved in so many things, it’s hard to get them to commit,” Hall remarked. “History is one of the solutions to our desperate economic situation. It’s only going to get solved if we can get everyone working together.”
The passion, interest and curiosity of our county’s history is a good place to start, Hall said, but it takes a lot of dedication to figure out a way for the county to cash in on that history.
“I think people here are so passionate about our history because of that sense of belonging,” Davis added. “They want to protect their legacies, memories and nostalgia.”
Protecting those memories has a different look now. It’s not oral storytelling anymore; with 2022’s technology, Facebook is now king for sharing and interacting with tangible pieces of history, those photos and snippets of quick information that can be woven into the quilt of Hampshire County history.
But it’s not enough, Hall warned.
“People think they’ve put (their information) out there for posterity,” he said. “It’s not there for posterity.”
It’s a matter of accessibility, Hall explained. If someone posted a photo 2 or 3 years ago to one of Hampshire’s history-based Facebook groups, it would be a challenge to go back through the page now and find the exact information. It’s not impossible, but it’s not easily accessed.
That’s why social media can be considered a “1st step” to the preservation of history here.
Hall runs the Historic Hampshire website (www.historichampshire.org) with the goal of archiving history (photos, stories and general information) in a manner that is easily accessible to everyone, no matter when a photo or tidbit of information was uploaded.
Social media serves a purpose to share tales or discoveries with others, as well as create a collaborative place where historical discussions can ensue. Keeping the information for posterity, however, is a different animal entirely, Hall said.
While many natives are passionate about passing tales down from their own families, there’s another side to history here: a side that can bring people here, and maybe even keep them. History can go hand-in-hand with tourism, Hall pointed out.
It’s about taking the history that everyone knows, and bringing out individual stories.
“If you put the name ‘Stonewall Jackson’ on a bridge, and say, ‘This is a route he used,’ these are things that excite people,” Hall explained. Hall was a part of a bridge and road-naming project years ago, and that was his mindset.
“Individual stories are important to history,” he added. “Road namings will help tourism in Hampshire County.”
Whether it's something seemingly simple, like renaming roads to reflect the area’s history, or marrying Hampshire’s natural beauty with its history through hiking trails or walking tours in Capon Bridge or Romney, there are ways to capitalize on the past to present exciting opportunities for the future.
Filtering the past, sifting through discoveries and sharing knowledge are all a part of it. History is really what each individual makes of it, and preserving it will open doors for Hampshire County.
