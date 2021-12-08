Brill joins Capon Valley Bank
Review Staff
WARDENSVILLE — Capon Valley Bank has hired Brian Brill as a loan officer at its main office in Wardensville.
Brill is lifelong resident of Hampshire County, a 1996 graduate of Hampshire High School and attended Fairmont State University. He attends Timber Ridge Christian Church. Brian and his wife, Amy, have 2 children, Addyson and Chase. He currently serves as vice president of Hampshire County Parks and Recreation and treasurer of the John Brill Memorial Scholarship Foundation as well as the secretary of the Capon Springs Hunt Club.
Additionally, Brill is involved with the Todd Giffin Memorial Volleyball Tournament as well as the Hampshire County Biddy Buddy basketball program. o
FNB declares dividend,
names board chairman
Review Staff
ROMNEY — The directors of Eastern Bancshares Inc. and FNB Bank Inc. have declared a $1-per-share regular dividend and another 50-cents-a-share special dividend. The dividend is for shareholders of record as of Nov. 29, and was paid Dec. 3.
The directors also announce that W. Joseph Milleson Jr. will be chairman of the board of both the EBI and FNB Bank boards. o
