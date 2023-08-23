HCESA offers community CPR and first aid class to help save lives
AUGUSTA — The Hampshire County Emergency Service Agency (HCESA) is taking proactive steps to empower its residents with life-saving skills by holding a community CPR and First Aid class on Aug. 26.
This Saturday, held at the Hampshire County Health Department, the class will provide hands-on training led by HCESA’s training officer, Courtney Turner.
Participants will receive hands-on training that will earn them a CPR certification and confidence to act quickly in times when each minute counts.
Paramedic Cole Roomsburg shared that when cardiac arrest occurs, a person starts to experience brain damage or death within minutes with no CPR. Even hands-only CPR can provide enough oxygen in the blood that can be spread through the organs and brain.
“It basically gives you a better chance for a better outcome,” Roomsburg said.
In late March, HCESA responded to a call concerning a collapsed man in his yard. Promptly taking action, the man’s wife, who had attained her CPR certification just the day before, administered hands-on CPR until paramedics could arrive on scene.
Paramedic Hope Friis, EMT Caleb Nelson and EMVO Janae Hott, along with off-duty HCESA Paramedic Cole Roomsburg and Romney Volunteer Paramedic Steve Duncan, arrived to find the patient unresponsive and without a pulse. Swift efforts by the 911 crew stabilized the patient, who was then airlifted and flown to an awaiting cath lab team – a team of different specialists, usually led by a cardiologist.
The patient, identified as Mr. Wagoner, fully recovered without neurologic deficits.
Had Mrs. Wagoner been unable to do anything, Mr. Wagner would have had a “negative outcome,” Roomsburg said.
Roomsburg noted that when the couple visited the crews who helped him that day, he was “back to his normal self, sitting here, talking to us.”
The crews are staffed 24/7 with two advanced life support capable ambulances and an ALS chase car, but response times vary.
“The county is huge, and there (are) people that live way out there that have an extended responsive time,” Roomsburg said, emphasizing the need to take action quickly.
Without oxygen circulating, irreversible brain damage begins within 10 minutes.
“If you have someone just doing hands-on CPR, you can extend that by another five to seven minutes – it varies,” he continued.
The 8-hour-long class begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m., and the members hope to have a good turnout, as this is something they hope to have around four times a year. The registration cost is $25 – to cover course and certification costs by the American Heart Association. Call 304-822-7513 to register for the class.
Roomsburg also mentioned another exciting opportunity spearheaded by Turner. Within a month, Hampshire hopes to roll out the first phase of PulsePoint, which services many uses but will first focus on registering people with AEDs – automated external defibrillators – on the app. After acquiring some funding, HCESA hopes to bring the full potential of PulsePoint, which also serves as a way to keep communities informed about local threats such as wildfires, flooding and utility emergencies. Updates will be posted on Facebook through the Hampshire County Emergency Service Agency page.
To register for the CPR class, call 304-822-7513.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.