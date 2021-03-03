WHEELING — An attorney with 18 years experience in West Virginia’s Northern District is now the acting U.S. attorney here.
Randolph J. Bernard began serve as acting U.S. attorney on Monday, a day after Bill Powell stepped down at the request of President Biden’s administration. Bernard was selected to serve by the Executive Office of United States Attorneys in Washington, D.C.
“We look forward to continuing Mr. Powell’s excellent work under his ‘One District, One Mission’ motto, as we work to combat the drug epidemic, crimes against children, crimes against the elderly, combatting violent crime, and the other Department of Justice initiatives,” Bernard said.
Bernard previously served as First Assistant U.S. Attorney and the chief of the Criminal Division. He joined the office in 2002, and has experience prosecuting drugs and violent crimes, firearms, white-collar offenses, fraud and tax cases, and child pornography cases. He has also served as the district office’s security manager.
Before becoming an assistant U.S. attorney, Bernard served as a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the Wheeling office. Prior to the FBI, he was a litigation attorney in private practice with Coolidge, Wall, Womsley and Lombard in Dayton, Ohio.
Bernard is a 1987 magna cum laude graduate of Ohio Northern University College of Law and a 1984 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
