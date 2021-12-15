MARTINSBURG — An Augusta man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly 6 years in prison for possessing child pornography.
Jonathan Burgess 58, pled guilty in Martinsburg federal court a year ago to a count of possession of child pornography. He admitted to having pornographic images of a minor who hadn’t reached the age of 12 in September 2019.
During a search of Burgess’s phone, investigators found more than 6,700 images. A search of his Yahoo email account found more than 600 images of child pornography.
After leaving prison after his 70-month sentence, Burgess will be on supervised release for 25 years. o
