Students, school staff and law enforcement worked together Tuesday night to quickly identify a possible threat to Hampshire High found through social media, resulting in quick action.
The Hampshire County Sheriff's Office reported that on Tuesday evening, law enforcement and school administration were made aware of screenshots from the social media platform Snapchat that were threatening in nature.
After students and families notified officials, the posts were traced back to Texas as their origin, and the Sheriff's Department said they don't believe "there to be any credible threat to Hampshire High School," but that there would be increased police presence on the campus on Wednesday, "if for nothing more than peace of mind for students and staff."
Superintendent Jeff Pancione thanked students and families in a Facebook post Wednesday morning for their quick collaboration with officials.
"Your willingness to inform allowed our law enforcement officials to immediately spring into action," he wrote. "The swift reporting by students and parents is the perfect example of everyone working together for students, staff and our county."
The Sheriff's Department said that at this time, there is nothing more to report on the Texas-originated threat.
