AUGUSTA — Just 2 days shy of his 101st birthday, World War II veteran Kenneth Hirst Sr. of Augusta passed away at the VA Medical Center Tranquility House in Martinsburg.
Hirst was born in a log cabin on his family farm in Hamburg, Ill., and lived his young adult life building roads and parks in the CCC Camps until he was drafted in 1942 into the United States Army Signal Corps during WWII. He worked in clerical duties in Fort Benning, Ga. and later stepped on a boat en route to England, later France in 1944, and finally landed in Italy, where he and his crew came under sniper fire.
