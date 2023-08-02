ROMNEY — Facing cancer treatment and recovery is no easy feat, but Hampshire student Gavin Kline hopes to make it a little easier for folks with his Eagle Scout project: chemotherapy care packages.
Gavin is a member of Boy Scout Troop 76 in Romney, and for his Eagle Scout project, he was moved to help cancer patients and those facing the difficult journey with chemotherapy.
“My great-aunt Diane (Wimer) and my Memaw (Nancy Finster) are both people in my family that had cancer, and my great-aunt passed away, sadly,” Gavin explained. “I’m doing this to honor my family that has survived and passed away from cancer.”
Wimer passed away nine years ago in her battle against cancer, and Finster is a six-year survivor.
Gavin is holding a drive to collect a slew of new items to be included in these care packages. Items needed are travel-sized tissues, hand sanitizer, unscented lotion, fleece blankets (50-by-60 inches), peppermint candy, root beer barrels, ginger candy, 10-packs of pens, adult coloring books, crossword puzzle, word search and Sudoku books and colored pencils.
“I plan to do 200 packages,” Gavin said – 100 of the packages will go to UPMC-Western Maryland and the other 100 will go to Shenandoah Oncology in Winchester.
The drive will take place Sept. 9 – rain or shine – from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Romney at the American Legion Post 91. Folks who are interested in helping out with the chemotherapy care packages but who might not be able to make it on Sept. 9, donation drop-off locations will be set up around the county from Sept. 1 until Sept. 30.
These drop-off locations will be The Bank of Romney (all locations), FNB Bank (all locations), Act 1st Federal Credit Union, Romney Computer Medics, Tearcoat Church and Romney Federal Credit Union.
Next week, Gavin will be handing out fliers to individuals and businesses, and after the drive, he and Troop 76 will put together the care packages and prepare them to be sent to hospitals.
