Absentee ballots will not be mailed until Sept. 18, but County Clerk Eric Strite has a couple of reminders about returning them.
It boils down to this: mailing them may be the least problematic, even with all the fuss surrounding the post office right now.
West Virginia law doesn’t really promote returning absentee ballots in person.
Strite said that at this point there are no plans for a drop box at the Courthouse for people to return them in person.
A big reason for that is the person hand delivering an absentee ballot must sign that they have not examined or tampered with the ballot. The clerk’s office can’t monitor that provision if a dropbox is used.
In addition, West Virginia law allows a person to only hand deliver 2 ballots per election. That’s to cut down on the possibility of one person or group gathering up lots of ballots to turn in.
It all adds up to mailing in the ballot, which Strite doesn’t foresee a problem with.
“It seems it will be working,” he said Monday, although he noted, “If you mail it from Capon Bridge it is going to go to Baltimore and back and all that stuff.”
* * *
The West Virginia Educators Association — the larger of the state’s 2 teacher unions — had handed out its endorsements for November and 2 of the area’s 3 legislators didn’t make the list.
The WVEA bypassed endorsing in 2 uncontested races here, even though it endorsed in other uncontested races around the state.
It snubbed Delegate Ruth Rowan, the Republican who represents most of Hampshire County in the 57th District, even though she’s a former 2nd-grade teacher.
The WVEA also bypassed endorsing state Sen. Craig Blair, whose 15th District includes all of Hampshire County.
The union did pick Democrat Tom Harden in the 58th District race (Hampshire’s eastern end) against Republican George Miller to replace Daryl Cowles. Miller beat Cowles in the primary.
* * *
The deadline passed without any independent or minor party candidates filing to appear on the local ballot.
* * *
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 13. The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 28.
Early voting for the Nov. 3 election runs from Oct. 21-31.
