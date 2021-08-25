Hampshire County’s opening day attendance stood at 2,684 Monday, and that’s without kindergartners and pre-k pupils, who don’t start until next week.
Since the county opened with a staggered start last year, a direct comparison to 2020 can’t be made.
The numbers are down, however, from 2019.
John J. Cornwell continues to be the smallest school, with only 21 4th- and 5th-graders in the building this year.
o
Opening-Day
Enrollment 2021
MONDAY’S
COUNT 2019 CHANGE
Augusta 258 263 – 5
Capon Bridge Ele. 245 264 – 19
John J. Cornwell 21 76 – 55
Romney Ele. 393 370 + 23
Slanesville 194 185 + 9
Spgfld-Green Spr. 85 94 – 9
Capon Bridge Middle 250 288 – 38
Romney Middle 369 368 + 1
Hampshire High 869 910 – 41
Total 2,684 2,818 –134
