Elizabeth Mowery, Briley Oates and Ava Lockhart celebrate their 1st day back at Slanesville Elementary on Monday.

 JODIE LONG Slanesville Principal

Hampshire County’s opening day attendance stood at 2,684 Monday, and that’s without kindergartners and pre-k pupils, who don’t start until next week.

Since the county opened with a staggered start last year, a direct comparison to 2020 can’t be made.

The numbers are down, however, from 2019.

John J. Cornwell continues to be the smallest school, with only 21 4th- and 5th-graders in the building this year.

Opening-Day

Enrollment 2021

                                                     MONDAY’S                  

                                                        COUNT   2019           CHANGE

Augusta                                    258          263       –   5

Capon Bridge Ele.                         245          264       – 19

John J. Cornwell                             21            76       – 55

Romney Ele.                               393          370       + 23

Slanesville                                 194          185       +   9

Spgfld-Green Spr.                           85            94       –   9

Capon Bridge Middle                    250          288       – 38

Romney Middle                          369          368       +   1

Hampshire High                          869          910       – 41         

Total                                    2,684       2,818       –134

