ROMNEY — Wednesday’s town hall meeting approved the first hearing for the land bank ordinance, which creates a new entity; the Town of Romney Land Reuse and Preservation Agency. This new entity stands independently; its task is to redevelop dilapidated and tax-delinquent properties.
Town Attorney Logan Mantz explained that the new entity would help get priority on tax lien sales and be able to petition for an expedited quiet title action with the circuit court. The new agency will require a five-member panel. Once the entity grows and manages several properties, regular meetings with the new board will be required.
“None of this has anything to do with the Vacant Building Registration or the Uninhabitable Structure Registry; this is just a standalone program in which there is a new entity, a new board in town that is responsible for taking donated properties or tax on properties and helping to rehabilitate them and get them back out,” Mantz clarified.
The council members heard the first fireworks ordinance reading stating that the unpermitted, private display of fireworks within municipalities can create a public safety hazard, a burden on the municipal or local first response resources and a substantial nuisance to residents.
The ordinance prohibits private firework display but allows fireworks for public displays with a permit. Permitting public fireworks displays has to be done per the laws that the state already has, so those who wish to organize fireworks displays have to obtain a permit from both the town and the state.
The ordinance lists an exception for novelty things such as fireworks snaps and sparklers, but not the “big things that will elicit the complaints we get all the time; those are all prohibited,” Mantz said.
The town approved the retirement of K9 Officer Augie and welcomed the replacement of new K9 Officer Jorge. Keadle notified the council that the new K9 was at no cost to the town.
The town also approved the C.E.M. tree grant, worth a total of 16 dogwood and redbud trees, for Depot Station Park. The B.M.P. tree grant for private property owners was also approved. Between one to four trees are available for purchase at a reduced price from various species.
South Marsham Street Green Infrastructure Design Grant and East Main Street Green Community Grants were also unanimously approved at the meeting.
They are both “zero-match” grants, Mantz said.
The first grant will bring in a firm to discuss an engineered design for what tree planners, redesign for sidewalks, and green water filtration systems could look like. The second grant would bring in several trees down on Main Street.
The Town of Romney Ethics Policy was also approved at Wednesday’s meeting. This is to put on paper what the town already practices within its office for the purpose of grant writing, Keadle explained. It is simply a recitation of how the town conducts itself put into policy format.
Councilmembers also approved its procurement policy, which the town already abides by but is needed as a document for grant writing.
A month-long training agreement was authorized between a maintenance department employee and the town of Romney concerning additional training in heavy equipment. After completion of training, the employee will receive a $1 per hour pay increase.
The town authorized the purchase of a Lenovo ThinkSystem Server for $4,000. The town hall’s current server warranty is expired, so a new server is needed to run various programs and to link with the water plant and other entities, town clerk Keri Shreve explained.
The first sewer rate increase hearing and authorization of pay rate increases of the Sewer Department were tabled for the next town council meeting on March 13.
