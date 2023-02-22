ROMNEY — Wednesday’s town hall meeting approved the first hearing for the land bank ordinance, which creates a new entity; the Town of Romney Land Reuse and Preservation Agency. This new entity stands independently; its task is to redevelop dilapidated and tax-delinquent properties.

Town Attorney Logan Mantz explained that the new entity would help get priority on tax lien sales and be able to petition for an expedited quiet title action with the circuit court. The new agency will require a five-member panel. Once the entity grows and manages several properties, regular meetings with the new board will be required.

