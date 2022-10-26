While Amendment 2 – the Property Tax Modernization Amendment – seems to have dominated the conversations surrounding the general election, there are 3 other amendments to the West Virginia Constitution on the ballot next month for voters to consider.
In order to become an official part of the state Constitution, an amendment must pass by a majority of voters.
Amendment 1 is the “Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings” amendment. If the amendment were passed, it would clarify in the Constitution that courts and judges will play no part in the impeachment process of the House of Delegates or the Senate. The summary of the amendment appearing on the ballot specifies that “a judgment rendered by the Senate following an impeachment trial is not reviewable by any court of this state.”
The House of Delegates has the sole power of impeachment, and the Senate has the sole power to try impeachments. Proponents of the amendment say that if passed, it will protect the separation of powers in the state government by clarifying that the state legislature alone handles impeachment proceedings.
Those opposing the amendment argue that it removes the checks and balances system.
The ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) stated that “courts play a vital role in ensuring that impeachment proceedings follow basic rules of due process and fairness.”
Amendment 3 is probably the least controversial amendment on the ballot this election cycle. This amendment poses the question to voters about whether religious institutions should be allowed to incorporate. Right now, West Virginia is the only state in the country where this isn’t allowed.
If it’s passed, it wouldn’t require churches and religious denominations to incorporate, but it would give them the option to, should they choose that as their desired form of structure.
One of the top benefits of a religious institution incorporating would be protection against liability – offering some protection for individual members of the organization from lawsuits.
Right now, the top argument for Amendment 3 is simply that the ban is unconstitutional regarding freedom of religion. There isn’t any real opposition; the resolution passed 32-0 in the West Virginia Senate.
Finally, Amendment 4 will be hitting the ballots – the “Education Accountability” amendment.
If passed, this amendment will place the state Board of Education’s rules and regulations under legislative approval, giving legislative oversight to the board.
Support for Amendment 4 mainly falls under the category of “check and balances” as well; if the amendment goes through, elected officials – lawmakers – will be accountable to their constituents.
As far as opposition to the amendment, former President of the WV Board of Education Miller Hall came out against it.
“To add another layer of politics (legislative approval), I don’t think it’s good,” Hall said. “I don’t think that’s a good move.” He also suggested that the passage of the amendment could disrupt public education standards and policies that may change from year to year.
