While Amendment 2 – the Property Tax Modernization Amendment – seems to have dominated the conversations surrounding the general election, there are 3 other amendments to the West Virginia Constitution on the ballot next month for voters to consider.

In order to become an official part of the state Constitution, an amendment must pass by a majority of voters.

