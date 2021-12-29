Trojans trip to states is county’s top story of 2021
The Cinderella story didn’t stop there, though. The Trojan chariot arrived in Charleston and shocked No. 1 seed Robert C. Byrd 53-47 in the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament.
“It was a dream come true,” said coach Danny Alkire. “I don’t think that dream will ever stop. I’m grateful and humbled by all of it.”
The dream season came to a close in the semifinals when Wheeling Central Catholic beat Hampshire 61-49.
“Those kids put in the time and worked to get there,” said Alkire.
“They were part of something special. They allowed me to be part of something special. Even more so, they made our county proud.”
The path to the Civic Center was filled with potholes of uncertainty before the campaign had a chance to tip off.
Gov. Jim Justice postponed the winter sports season twice, once on Nov. 13, and again the 1st week in January. With December, January and February slashed from the schedule it was hard to forecast what type of team would be ready to hit the hardwood once March arrived.
When it was finally time to lace up the sneakers, Hampshire was ready to play. The Trojans won their 1st 3 games on the schedule, but then dropped the next 4.
With a 3-4 record on March 24, winning regionals and taking a trip to Charleston seemed like nothing but a fairy tale.
Led by a tightknit group of 6 seniors — Drew Keckley, Christian Hicks, Carter Smith, Trevor Sardo, Damon Steinmetz and Mikhi Anderson — the Trojans won their next 8 games of the regular season to finish 11-4 overall, clinching homecourt advantage in sectional play.
Hampshire pounded Keyser 59-38 in the sectional semifinal before knocking out Trinity 64-54 to capture their 1st sectional championship since 2015.
The Trojans were 0-13 in regional play prior to 2021, but Coach Alkire didn’t let the failures of past squads influence the mindset of his team. Instead, he leaned on the community to pour out their full support for the Hampshire cagers, which was helped by securing homecourt advantage.
With a pack of raucous fans supporting the boys in Green and White, HHS raced past North Marion 52-41 in the Region 1 title game.
“We always have had a great community rally behind our guys,” said Alkire.
“It was awesome that our county got behind us and gave us that little bit of push to help us play. The kids were playing for the school, the community and the name on their shirt.”
It’s hard to pinpoint a single peak to the dream season – the victory over top-seeded Robert C. Byrd or winning the regional championship for the 1st time after 56 years.
Nonetheless, the Trojans voyage to Charleston was certainly unforgettable and more than deserving of the local news story of the year.
