Romney pool project meets its first $70K fundraising goal
ROMNEY — At the Romney Parks and Recreation meeting in April, the board made the tough decision to close the town’s pool due to serious maintenance needs and lack of funds.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 5:57 am
At their meeting last Wednesday, president Keri Shreve revealed that the community’s fundraising efforts have been a smashing success, reaching the $70,000 goal in almost five months.
After the decision in early spring to close the 60-plus-year-old town pool for the season, the Town of Romney and community partners set their sights on a new goal: a brand new pool facility on School Street, complete with a pool house and splash pad.
The $70,000 goal would by no means cover the entire project; that figure was a suggested cost for a full engineering proposal for the new facility.
As of last Wednesday evening, the fundraising pot stood at $71,408.
“Kudos to the community,” said board member Bill Taylor.
Shreve emphasized that just because the $70,000 mark has been hit, fundraising needs to continue.
The Town of Romney applied for a federal grant earlier in February to push forward the project, but Shreve said as of right now, there has been no word on the status of the application.
“We need to continue fundraising…for things the grant can’t pay for,” she said. “We have raised the money to get the plans started. How do we maintain it with what we have?”
The question of maintenance is a big one – the main reason the pool was closed this summer to begin with was because the board lacked funds for necessary repairs.
The money raised at this point is in a separate account, waiting to be used, Shreve said.
The next step is sending out for an engineering proposal – a step that will be underway by the end of September, confirmed Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle.
Donations and fundraising dollars for the project have been pouring in since early this spring. The County Commission allotted $30,000 for the project – a huge chunk of the phase one goal – with the Koolwink Motel and Helping Hands both chipping in $10,000. A “bluegrass & BBQ” event in July brought in over $11,000, and generous donations from individuals and businesses as the summer went on pushed the total to the finish line for the first phase of the project.
Right now, the exact details of the new pool facility haven’t been set in stone. A rough illustration submitted along with the grant application in February detailed a new, zero-entry pool, a splash pad, an enhanced front entrance, more parking and a renovated pool house building to include an activity center – maybe pool tables and other games, Shreve said – and concessions.
