15 of 19 pass test to earn promotions
“I don’t know that I can ever remember a time when 8+ deputies tested and every single one passed,” Commissioner Dave Cannon praised on his Facebook page.
Sheriff Nathan Sions was busting with pride too.
“We are hiring people who are committed to serving here,” he said. “We’re very blessed.”
To qualify for promotion, each deputy had to pass a written exam established by the state with a score of 70% or better. They also had to pass a physical exam.
“We have deputies that take over 1,000 calls per year, write hundreds of reports, all crammed into 4 day shifts, as well as court on their days off and they still found the time to study and pass,” Cannon marveled.
Positions were open in the rank structure to be able to promote everyone who qualified, Sions said. At its Jan. 25 meeting, the County Commission unanimously signed off, with the promotions effective retroactive to Jan. 13.
New captains are Jamie Carter and Brian Hinger.
Advancing to lieutenant are Stuart Davis, Greg Kesner and Norm Launi.
Four officers are now sergeants — Travis Dolly, Dave Feather, Joshua Kesner and Phoebe Lahman.
Newly minted corporals are Jacob Crites, Zachary Godlove, Steven Haines, Mechelle Sabin, Austin Shockey and Tim Veach.
Sions pointed to community support as well as effort by the individual officers.
“When your guys and gals know they’re supported by everyone around them, I believe that goes a long way,” the sheriff said. “We live in an excellent community.”
Sions said he told his deputies that they are who make the sheriff’s office work.
“You all make or break the sheriff,” he said. “There’s 19 of them out there running around. They’re the agency.”
