Apartment repairs will start this week
SUNRISE SUMMIT — For many, the Romney’s Unity apartment complex fire in December is a distant memory, swept away by the newness of spring and the heat of summer.
For the handful of folks who remain displaced due to the blaze, however, it’s a different story.
The rebuilding at the apartment complex will begin this week, but there are currently five former Unity tenants who are still residing at the South Branch Inn on Sunrise Summit, over seven months removed from the Dec. 13 structure fire.
The early morning fire, which was fatal for one resident, was classified as accidental and caused “due to the improper handling of smoking material,” the State Fire Marshal’s Office reported at the end of December.
Over the last several months, different individuals and entities have been working to keep the five individuals from feeling like they’re isolated or on an island. Romney’s Kevin Iser is one of them.
In a “weird twist,” the December fire actually caused a career change for Iser, who worked at a carpet store until April, when he began working at the South Branch Inn’s front desk.
That’s how he’s gotten to know the individuals who have been staying there since the fire.
“I told my wife, we could do a Crock Pot of soup or something, because they can’t have Crock Pots there,” Iser explained. “That’s the problem. They can’t cook there.”
Now, he said, he talks to these folks pretty much every day.
“A lot of people don’t realize they’re up there (at the hotel),” he added. “If someone took them a bag of chips and a peanut butter sandwich to them…at least someone they don’t know is making an effort.”
Catholic Charities has been involved with aiding these folks as much as possible, too – they were awarded a minigrant from County United Way this year and used the funds for three months to offset some of the costs.
The organization’s Sherri Unger emphasized the importance of connecting with these individuals. Even just visiting with them has been an experience unto itself, she said.
“Whenever you’re sitting and talking, that also feeds the soul,” she said. “Every story they have, it’s a different story in and of itself. You feel like you’ve been to a library and gotten to read many books.”
The organization that operates the complex is the Human Resource Development and Employment Inc. out of Morgantown, and Jessica Thompson, their administrative manager, reported Monday that the rebuilding of the Unity complex on Fairfax Street in Romney is actually starting up this week.
Iser called the entire situation “heartbreaking,” adding, “you can tell it’s affected those people in a horrible way, by their morale.”
Unger praised South Branch Inn manager Liz Timbrook, calling her a “shining star,” and added that Rob Vaughan, pastor at Romney Presbyterian Church and the president of the Romney Ministerial Association, has also been instrumental in organizing a sign-up sheet for volunteers interested in bringing meals to the hotel.
“I never thought we would be doing this for so long,” Vaughan said. “I do enjoy taking Saturday dinners and visiting with some of the displaced Unity residents, but I am appalled that more than seven months later, they are still unable to return to their homes.”
He thanked the Romney Presbyterian Church, Catholic Charities, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and Romney First United Methodist Church for their help in providing meals week in and week out.
While the fire topped headlines months ago, it’s on the forefront of the minds of the folks who weren’t able to move in with family or be back in their own apartment by Christmas, spring, or even the start of summer.
Rebuilding has begun, but the effects of the fire will continue for more months to come – but the community is trying to help.
Unger added, “They’re not the ‘forgotten few,’ they’re the ‘not-back-in-their apartment few.’”
If there are any other area churches or individuals who would like to help, Vaughan provided an online sign-up at bit.ly/UnityMeals, or they can email him at pastor@romneypresbyterianchurch.org.
