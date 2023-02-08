New schools, new names.
That’s been the mantra for months as the Romney, Augusta and Slanesville communities have put their heads together, brainstorming the names for the new elementary schools to be constructed in the upcoming years.
New schools, new names.
The schools, previously (and temporarily) titled West, North and Central, won’t be entering their new chapter with placeholder names. The school board officially unveiled the new names at their Tuesday night meeting:
The school built in Romney will be called “South Branch Elementary,” home of the Black Bears.
Up north, the Slanesville school will wear the moniker of “Ice Mountain Elementary,” home of the Yetis.
And finally, the centrally located school in Augusta will bear the name “Windy Ridge Elementary,” home of the Honeybees.
New schools, new names.
It’s been a rollercoaster of a process, with vocal community members speaking out both in support of new names for the schools – arguing that a new name promotes inclusion of the student bodies that are being consolidated into the new buildings – as well as in support of retaining tradition, keeping the schools named after the community where they’re located.
The names were chosen within the school, with input from individual school staff, students and organizations. Romney Elementary principal Nicole Morris said she reached out to the school’s community partners for suggestions, and sent papers home with Romney and Springfield-Green Spring students, asking for name, mascot and color suggestions. Then, school administration met with both the PTO and the school LSIC group to narrow down the choices.
“We were told to choose new names, and a lot of elementary schools are named after local landmarks,” said Slanesville Elementary principal Jodie Long. “One of the ones brought up was Ice Mountain, which is only seven miles from our school.”
The site is one of the nation’s newest natural landmarks, and the Yeti mascot seemed to just fit, she said.
Morris said that on the western side of the county, it’s a little more of a “true” consolidation, with the South Branch Elementary encompassing student bodies from not just Romney, but Springfield-Green Spring and John J. Cornwell, as well.
“We needed to bring in those others,” she said. “That’s our focus. We want to honor where we came from.”
Not only did the three new schools get new names and mascots, but they got a facelift when it comes to school colors, as well.
The Honeybees will don yellow and blue, the Yetis will be bold in navy blue and Carolina blue, and the black Bears will wear blue and green.
Morris said that a lot of thought went into determining what the new school colors would be for South Branch Elementary.
Blue was a color for all three elementary schools being consolidated on the west side of the county, so it made sense to keep it for the new school.
“We didn’t want red, because that was a ‘Romney’ color,” Morris said. “Blue is also for the Pioneers (at Romney Middle School) and green for the Trojans.”
Now that the new names for the schools are official, the board can send the information along to the architects tasked with designing the schools, and they can begin using the new names and colors in the cosmetic elements of the buildings – a step that couldn’t be taken until new names were decided.
“It’s a done deal,” said board President Ed Morgan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.