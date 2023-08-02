ROMNEY — West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind teacher Cassandra Park was awarded a $500 teacher mini-grant this spring to begin the process of developing a pollinator garden to provide an outdoor learning environment for students.
“Our goal for this project was to create an area for students to observe pollinators in nature,” said grant recipient Park, who is an Elementary and Alternative Standards teacher. “In the past, we have observed monarch butterfly caterpillars in the classroom, but felt that providing this opportunity in the natural environment was a more authentic learning opportunity.”
The grant was awarded through the Hampshire County Community Foundation, which consistently provides teacher mini-grants to educators throughout the county.
The pollinator project has been student-led from the very beginning, with students creating the garden layout, planting the seeds and maintaining the garden as it begins to bloom. The student involvement only aids in Park’s mission to create an enriching environment for her students to observe pollinators at work.
“On the day we were presented with the grant check, students planted wildflower seeds,” Park said. “Since then, we have added milkweed seeds, sunflower seeds, a variety of live plants that were purchased in the spring and have added stepping-stones in the middle of the garden for students to walk through and explore the plants and pollinators.”
In total, the garden has been led by about 25 of Park’s students, including three of her elementary classes and her secondary Alternate Assessment class.
The garden is located at the far-left end of the Sevigny Building when facing the main entrance of the building, explained Park. She also adds that she hopes to utilize the grant process in the future to expand upon the garden or possible new projects.
“The students have become very invested in the garden. They have enjoyed watching for the plants to begin growing and always look for new blooms or pollinator visitors when walking past the garden,” said Park.
Nine-year-old Bryleigh Lewis adds, “We planted the flowers in the fall, and it took a long time for them to grow because it was cold out. We planted the garden so that bees could make honey.”
