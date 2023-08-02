pollinator

The pollinator garden at WVSDB

ROMNEY — West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind teacher Cassandra Park was awarded a $500 teacher mini-grant this spring to begin the process of developing a pollinator garden to provide an outdoor learning environment for students. 

“Our goal for this project was to create an area for students to observe pollinators in nature,” said grant recipient Park, who is an Elementary and Alternative Standards teacher. “In the past, we have observed monarch butterfly caterpillars in the classroom, but felt that providing this opportunity in the natural environment was a more authentic learning opportunity.”

