MOOREFIELD — Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College has a new interim dean of community engagement and partnerships.
Thomas Fuhr of Charlotte, N.C., assumed the position last Wednesday. The school said Fuhr has over 30 years of experience in higher education, with 23 years managing and leading the growth of continuing education, off-campus centers and distance learning programs, including college-level courses offered to high school students.
He earned his Ph.D. in international communications from the American University in Washington, D.C. His master’s of educational administration came from East Carolina University.
