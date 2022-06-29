June 21: Emily Ann McKinney, 31, of Romney was arrested for Child Neglect x2, and Gross Child Neglect.
June 21: Jason Wesley Dove, 42, of Romney was arrested for Child Neglect x2, and Gross Child Neglect.
June 21: Lisa Ann Haines, 52, of Romney was arrested for Harassment.
June 24: Jeffrey Mark Edmonds Jr., 38, of Middle Town, Va., was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearms, Domestic Assault, and Domestic Battery.
June 20-26
Total calls:146
Alarms: 3
Animals: 2
Agency assists: 5
Basic service: 10
Burglary/fraud: 7
Property destruction: 1
Security/well-being checks: 5
Domestic: 3
Drug/alcohol/OD: 2
Fights/assaults: 8
Juvenile: 3
Noise/nuisance: 1
Psychiatric/behavioral: 9
Suspicious activity: 11
Traffic: 54
Vehicle accident: 7
Warrant/process service: 8
