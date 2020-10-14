A holiday tradition since 1975, the GFWC Christmas House craft show will have a new home and slightly different hours this year.
The annual bazaar will run Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7 at Hope Christian Church Augusta. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The show has been held at Romney Elementary School since 1985, GFWC Spokeswoman Mary French Barbe said, as she extended thanks to the school board for its hospitality over the decades.
“Our plans have been up in the air as has everything this 2020 year,” Barbe acknowledged. With hopes that COVID-19 is “settling down,” the club decided to move forward with plans for the craft show.
State guidelines for the pandemic will limit the number of booths in the church’s gym for the 2-day show, Barbe said.
Crafters who want to be in the show can call Barbe at 304-822-5790 or Linda Browning at 304-822-7492.
Barbe said that if the virus spikes and the GFWC has to cancel the show, vendors’ deposits will be refunded.
“This is only the fair way for everyone,” she said.
Another tradition will continue — but with pandemic guidelines in place — as the women of the GFWC prepare food for sale to bazaar-goers.
“Everything will be wrapped, everyone will be wearing gloves, masks and sanitizer stations will be set up for everyone to use,” Barbe said.
