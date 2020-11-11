Community Foundation honors 5 heroes of the pandemic
Scout Bret Hano, the Hampshire County Committee on Aging, Hampshire County schools, Josh Arnold and his Lost Mountain BBQ, and Capon Bridge’s River House all received Spirit of Giving certificates and Blenko water bottles, and a community foundation grant to support their work or to go to a nonprofit of the recipient’s choice.
Normally Spirit of Giving awards honor volunteers in community organizations and are made at a large public gathering. Holding such an event this fall was clearly not possible.
Instead, the foundation recognized “heroes” helping the people of Hampshire County get through what Community Foundation Director Amy Pancake described as an “exceptionally challenging year.”
Members of the foundation’s Facebook community were asked to identify their COVID heroes, from which the foundation board chose 5 for awards.
Troop 32 Boy Scout Bret Hano was the first honoree recognized Tuesday, at Hampshire Center, where he had constructed his Eagle Scout project — an outdoor wood and plexiglass visitor’s booth allowing nursing home patients to visit safely with friends and family.
Praising Hano for his compassion, Pancake said he had chosen the Hampshire County Pet Adoption Program in High View for the grant made in his honor.
The Committee on Aging’s Romney Senior Center would have come next, but meals program coordinator Diane Smith asked the group not to visit, out of concern for the vulnerability of the seniors the program serves.
The Committee on Aging was honored for its meal delivery program, which expanded to meet new needs during the COVID crisis, adding frozen meals, bagged lunches, and drive by pickups after eating together at senior centers was declared unsafe.
Pancake agreed to have the award delivered at another time, along with a grant to support the program.
The Hampshire County Schools came next, with a presentation to Superintendent Jeff Pancione, who protested that “it’s not me; the entire staff worked with me in collaboration.” A grant was made to the Hampshire County Education Fund for its mini-grants for teachers.
Pancake praised the way “all teachers, transportation staff, central office administration, and each member of the professional and service personnel” had pitched in to meet student needs, including packing lunches together, and teachers had reached out to struggling students and families. Head nurse Rhonda Dante was praised for her efforts to keep students safe.
The remaining 2 recipients were honored Thursday, beginning with Josh Arnold’s Lost Mountain BBQ in Romney.
This time the award ceremony was conducted by community foundation board members, with Michael Cheshire making the presentation. When COVID hit, Arnold let people know that anyone who was hungry should give him a call. He has been generous in many ways, Cheshire said, while expecting nothing in return.
Board members Tina Ladd, David Waugerman and Gabby Newcomer aided in the presentation, which included a grant to First United Methodist Church, to support the community Thanksgiving dinner on which Arnold is working with the church.
Arnold said his actions were “a team effort,” with the whole staff supporting charitable collections even though they reduce tips.
He encouraged contributing their on-going collection of soda can tabs to support the Ronald McDonald House in Morgantown, which houses families of children being treated at the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. Tabs from soda cans can be dropped off anytime — “something very small that can help give back.”
The River House in Capon Bridge was the 5th “Spirit of Giving” honoree, an award made to the whole staff for continuing to serve the community through the pandemic, and finding new ways to reach out.
With in-person events canceled, the River House partnered with the food pantry and the Capon Bridge Senior Center, and then with the Church of the Nazarene, to meet community needs in other ways, cooking soup and bread and providing art kits with meals for senior citizens — “understanding that creative minds fare better than idle ones,” Pancake said.
Ladd, Newcomer and Patty Austin helped with the presentation, which included a small grant to support the River House’s work.
As each presentation was made, Pancake praised the efforts of all Hampshire County’s COVID heroes — too many for the foundation to recognize them all.
She later noted the awards were made possible by support from the foundation’s Partners in Philanthropy, including Northern Eagle Inc., The Bank of Romney, Valley Health/Hampshire Memorial Hospital, FNB Bank, S.J. Morse Company, Romney Rotary, Eastern Building Supply and the Giffin Funeral Home.
