LEWISBURG — The concert series for the 96th annual State Fair set for Aug. 12-21 will feature acts from Nelly to Tracy Byrd.
Nelly opens the week on Aug. 12, followed by Whiskey Myers with special guest the Steel Woods (Aug. 13), for King & Country with special guest Rebecca St. James (Aug. 14), Styx (Aug. 15), Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd (Aug. 19), Brantley Gilbert (Aug. 20) and the Buckin’B Bull Ride (Aug. 21).
Mac Powell and The Family Reunion and Shenandoah will play as free shows on Aug. 16 and 17, respectively.
“We are extremely excited to announce the lineup for the 96th Annual State Fair of West Virginia,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “It’s been a long two years since we’ve had our gates open, but we are more than ready to get back to business.”
Tickets for all shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (May 21) and may be purchased by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or by visiting www.statefairofwv.com.
Attendees may be asked to wear masks or follow other social distancing guidelines if mandated by the state at that time.
“We’ve learned over the last several months that the situation with Covid-19 can change quickly,” Collins said. “We will continue to work with the state and our local health department on any and all guidelines that we need to follow.”
More information on the artists may be found at www.statefairofwv.com.
The 96th State Fair is scheduled Aug. 12-21.
