MARTINSBURG – A Romney man was sentenced yesterday in the Northern District of West Virginia to 87 months in federal prison for child pornography charges.
Dakota Brian Whetzel, 25, was sentenced for possession of child pornography on Monday afternoon.
Court documents and statements made in court revealed that the West Virginia State Police received a cybertip about child pornography that led to a search warrant of Whetzel’s apartment.
Officers reportedly seized electronic devices and found hundreds of child pornography images, some depicting children under the age of 12.
The State Police investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Crockett prosecuted the case on behalf of the government, and U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.
