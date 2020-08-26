A former area resident died in a fiery head-on collision Friday night about a half mile north of the Slanesville General Store.
Terry Lee Weasenforth, 53, of Leesburg, Va., was declared deceased on the scene.
Karen Borror, 54, of Paw Paw, was flown by helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown for treatment.
Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles when first responders arrived after the 5:11 p.m. call to 911. Weasenforth’s car was engulfed in flames.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office said Weasonforth was headed south on Route 29 in his 2010 Chrysler Sebring when it crossed the center line into the path of Borror’s 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
After the high-impact collision the vehicles separated and Weasenforth’s caught fire. Deputies said he apparently died on impact.
Bloomery Pike was closed for about 3 hours for the investigation.
Assisting deputies on the scene were the Natural Resource Police, Augusta and Slanesville fire companies, Augusta Rescue Squad, Hampshire County EMS, Hampshire County ALS 101, the Morgan County Medical Examiner, and the Division of Highways.
