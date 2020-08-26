Homes and land are selling faster than ever
Amid all the economic ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a bright spot that people inside the industry don’t talk about much — maybe because they don’t have the time to.
Real estate is booming in Hampshire County, and it would be booming even more if there were more properties for sale.
“I normally carry between 30 and 40 listings and I think I have like 13,” Keenan Shanholtz said last week. His West Virginia Land and Home Realty is the biggest real estate brokerage in the county.
As of Tuesday morning 184 pieces of land and 66 homes — from mobile homes to condos to farms — were for sale in Hampshire County. That’s down from before the pandemic, when the market was still active.
“If it’s priced right, it’s gone,” said Sheila Judy of WV Real Estate. “There is a shortage.”
She said she hasn’t had a day off since the COVID pandemic set in during March.
“It feels like 9 days a week,” she said.
With 4 months left in 2020, Shanholtz said he has already eclipsed his best year ever.
Business now, he said — and other real estate agents agreed — is even brisker than in 2006 and 2007 just before the sizzling hot real estate market collapsed.
“It’s on fire,” Shanholtz said.
More factors than COVID-19 are at work to make real estate attractive here.
Start with historically low interest rates.
Shop online and the average interest rate for a 30-year mortgage is just under 3 percent. Knock another half point off that if you want to take a 15-year loan.
But even more important may be the county’s location — in West Virginia and away from densely populated cities.
“The COVID thing was a big concern, people trying to get out of populated areas, trying to get to secluded places,” Judy said.
Shanholtz said the pandemic has changed people’s minds about where they have to be.
“People realize they can work from home,” he said. “We’re going to see more people here fulltime if the Internet’s good enough.”
Judy picked up on another reason people want away from cities this year.
“When civil unrest started, people were fleeing the populated areas,” she said.
Both Judy and Shanholtz cited West Virginia’s strong stand on Second Amendment rights as a draw.
“When Virginia was fooling with their gun laws right after Christmas, that was driving a lot of people out this way,” Shanholtz said, “and COVID was pouring gas on a fire.”
“People want their rights to have their guns,” Judy agreed.
Then she went on to tick off other selling points — low taxes, proximity to D.C., lack of regulations, “just the beauty of the mountains.”
Shanholtz said the individual pluses add up.
“People just sense the freedoms that West Virginia provides,” he said. “We’re kind of the Wild West of the East. We’re the most conservative, lowest cost state east of the Mississippi.”
Shanholtz sees a marked difference between the overheated real estate market of 15 years ago and today.
“You’re not seeing the bad loans being made,” he said. “People have skin in the game this go-round.”
With money in hand, properties are selling quickly.
Judy said a house in Ritter’s Hidden Valley subdivision near Capon Bridge was on the market for only 2 days.
Shanholtz said a lot of the influx is still people buying 2nd homes. And both he and Judy say land is moving briskly.
“Everybody wants lots,” Judy said, with river lots, lots with water and mountaintops the most desirable, “just lots in general.”
