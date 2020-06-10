Corrections facilities tested; 911 center braces
As of Tuesday, the county had 3 active cases of the virus of the 33 positive reported here. One person died, in April, and the county has more than 1,000 negative cases when mandated testing of nursing homes and correctional facilities are factored in.
As many as another 400 people here will be tested Saturday when Hawse Health Center has a free drive-in clinic in Sunrise Summit.
Stephanie Shoemaker, executive director of the Hampshire County Health Department, pronounced the outbreak linked to Capon Chapel resolved in a press release Monday.
“All positive cases from the outbreak are recovered and no longer quarantined,” she said, “and all direct contacts have tested negative.”
When the little church east of Levels held a service on Mother’s Day, worshipers followed state guidelines for distancing and not sharing or passing common elements.
Nonetheless, 8 people at that service contracted the disease, which church leaders believe occurred before the congregation came together.
Pastor Chris Leatherman said the church will not gather to worship again in person until everyone associated has been clear of the disease for at least 14 days.
Shoemaker said the church has been compliant in preparing to re-open for services. Leatherman said last week that Shoemaker had been helpful to work with.
Gov. Jim Justice ordered testing in all West Virginia correctional facilities. At those in Hampshire County, 379 people were tested last week.
One inmate has tested positive, but 112 staff and 341 inmates had negative tests. Another 15 tests (10 staff, 5 inmates) were pending Monday afternoon.
State and county offices were closed Tuesday for Election Day, so no updated information was available.
Hampshire County’s 911 Center saw 4 of its 10 dispatchers test positive for coronavirus in recent weeks, leading the facility’s overseer, Chief Deputy Nathan Sions, to bring in the National Guard to disinfect and deep clean the offices last Thursday.
Sions said protocols are in place to isolate the dispatchers from the rest of the staff at the center on Jersey Mountain Road.
As a precautionary step, Terry Puffinburger, chief of operations for the county ambulance agency, has told his 17 full-time staff and 16 part-timers not to answer calls with volunteer squads that have any members who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are quarantined.
